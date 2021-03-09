Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price rose 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 10,743,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 17,726,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several research firms recently commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $426,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $890,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,177.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

