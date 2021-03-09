Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.05 and last traded at $154.40. Approximately 1,135,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 781,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPHI shares. Barclays downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.99.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Inphi by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Inphi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Inphi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Inphi by 167.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inphi by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

