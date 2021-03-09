Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Trading Up 7.1%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 6,677,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,655,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Get Inpixon alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INPX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inpixon in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inpixon in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,060,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.