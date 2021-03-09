Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.45% from the company’s current price.

INSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

INSG opened at $9.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $36,803,173.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,705,000 after acquiring an additional 366,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,940,000 after buying an additional 1,282,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Inseego by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,854,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 528,331 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $6,477,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Inseego by 227.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,479,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,197 shares in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

