Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.26. 6,571,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 4,823,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $19,656,183.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

