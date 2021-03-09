Inseego’s (INSG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.39 on Monday. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $19,656,183.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Inseego by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

