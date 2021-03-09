Insider Buying: Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) Insider Acquires 235,000 Shares of Stock

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) insider Delayne Weeks acquired 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$11,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,330,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$466,549.30.
Shares of CVE ANK traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 712,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,267. The firm has a market cap of C$7.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Angkor Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.
About Angkor Resources
