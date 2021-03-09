Insider Buying: Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) Insider Acquires 235,000 Shares of Stock

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) insider Delayne Weeks acquired 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$11,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,330,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$466,549.30.

Shares of CVE ANK traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 712,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,267. The firm has a market cap of C$7.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Angkor Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

