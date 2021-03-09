Insider Buying: Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CFO Acquires 905 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 905 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,680 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $49,795.20.

BHE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. 9,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,503.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,301,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 133,202 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

