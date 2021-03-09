Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 200 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $18,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 862,104 shares in the company, valued at $80,692,934.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,253. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $532.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

