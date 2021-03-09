Insider Buying: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Insider Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) insider Scott St John bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$28.05 ($20.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,025.00 ($10,017.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$28.74.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in respiratory care, acute care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

