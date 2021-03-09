Insider Buying: Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Insider Buys 11,278 Shares of Stock

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) insider Nick Kelsall bought 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £18,044.80 ($23,575.65).
Shares of LON:NXR traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 258 ($3.37). The company had a trading volume of 61,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,816. The firm has a market capitalization of £208.39 million and a PE ratio of 65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. Norcros plc has a 52-week low of GBX 119 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.69.
About Norcros
