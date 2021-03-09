Insider Buying: Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Insider Buys 11,278 Shares of Stock

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) insider Nick Kelsall bought 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £18,044.80 ($23,575.65).

Shares of LON:NXR traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 258 ($3.37). The company had a trading volume of 61,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,816. The firm has a market capitalization of £208.39 million and a PE ratio of 65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. Norcros plc has a 52-week low of GBX 119 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.69.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

