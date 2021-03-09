Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $6,347,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 133,383 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62.

NYSE:PFSI traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,725. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

