Insider Buying: PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Chairman Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 25,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLXP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 429,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.30% of PLx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

