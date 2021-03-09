Insider Buying: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CEO Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of POOL traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.51. 345,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,184. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.28 and its 200-day moving average is $343.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pool by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Pool by 936.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pool by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.