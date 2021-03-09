Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases 881 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £977.91 ($1,277.65).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 1,062 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £977.04 ($1,276.51).

On Thursday, January 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 901 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £982.09 ($1,283.11).

Shares of RR stock traded up GBX 7.95 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 116.50 ($1.52). 67,037,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 201.10 ($2.63). The stock has a market cap of £9.75 billion and a PE ratio of -0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.75.

RR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 332.92 ($4.35).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

