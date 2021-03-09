Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) COO Sells 175 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $12,885.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AAON traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $73.75. 121,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,655. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $81.25.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,541,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AAON by 1,425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 336,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AAON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,436,000 after purchasing an additional 238,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AAON by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,706,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.