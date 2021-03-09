Insider Selling: American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells 59,352 Shares of Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
American Express stock traded down $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,477,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,587. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.34. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.
