Insider Selling: American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells 59,352 Shares of Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Express stock traded down $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,477,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,587. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.34. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

