Insider Selling: Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Insider Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AIRC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. 858,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,035. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $43.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,611,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

There is no company description available for Apartment Income REIT Corp.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.