Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 4,248 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of AVLR stock traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.51. 866,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,115. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -220.08 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $185.37.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.