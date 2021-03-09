Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 4,248 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.51. 866,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,115. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -220.08 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $113,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth $53,488,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Avalara by 966.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 387,080 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

