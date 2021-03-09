Insider Selling: AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,523. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $477.84 million, a P/E ratio of -385.54 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AXT by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AXT by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

