Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Karen James sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BancFirst stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.82. 2,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,270. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $72.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BancFirst by 197.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

