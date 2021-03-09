Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director James Rothman sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $7,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Rothman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, James Rothman sold 72,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $4,334,400.00.

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,797. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $39,994,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.