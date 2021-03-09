Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) General Counsel Sells 4,053 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. 202,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,622. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.82 million, a P/E ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10,174.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 561.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 46.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 40.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

