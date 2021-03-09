Insider Selling: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Sells 48,000 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles H. Peck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,852. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $9,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 116,774 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

