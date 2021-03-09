Insider Selling: Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Insider Sells 19,223 Shares of Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CSPR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 609,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,129. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.