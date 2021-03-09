Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $154,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $137,725.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $137,325.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $136,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $128,025.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 37,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,641. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 84.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.