Insider Selling: Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XEC traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. 1,341,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11,087.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 36,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,089,000 after purchasing an additional 97,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

