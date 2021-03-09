Insider Selling: Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells 1,655 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CMPR stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $100.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,500. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. Research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cimpress by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,360,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.