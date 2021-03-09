Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $173.56.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
