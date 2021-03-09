Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

