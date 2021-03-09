Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hilda Harris Piell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CME Group alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,972. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.59. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.