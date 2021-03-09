Insider Selling: Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Paul Forster sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £27,600 ($36,059.58).
LON CRL opened at GBX 71.73 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Creightons Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 74 ($0.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £46.44 million and a PE ratio of 12.86.
Creightons Company Profile
