Insider Selling: Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Paul Forster sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £27,600 ($36,059.58).

LON CRL opened at GBX 71.73 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Creightons Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 74 ($0.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £46.44 million and a PE ratio of 12.86.

Get Creightons alerts:

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.