Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells 3,689 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $498,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at $81,205,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $135.08. 1,727,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average of $142.41.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

