Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.47. 2,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,390. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after buying an additional 221,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after buying an additional 52,907 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.