Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Sells 4,610 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,854.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FHI traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. 510,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,182. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $38,657,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 864,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $14,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 402,232 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 229,136 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.