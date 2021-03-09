Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells 72,980 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $190,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Osher sold 2,526 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $120,591.24.
- On Monday, March 1st, Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $7,345,309.28.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $2,833,643.34.
- On Friday, January 8th, Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey Osher sold 139,990 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,372,801.90.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $72,594.60.
- On Friday, December 18th, Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $525,696.00.
GDOT traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 903,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,143. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53.
GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Green Dot by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $37,011,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
