Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells 72,980 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $190,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Osher sold 2,526 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $120,591.24.

On Monday, March 1st, Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $7,345,309.28.

On Thursday, February 25th, Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $2,833,643.34.

On Friday, January 8th, Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey Osher sold 139,990 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,372,801.90.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $72,594.60.

On Friday, December 18th, Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $525,696.00.

GDOT traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 903,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,143. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Green Dot by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $37,011,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

