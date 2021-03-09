Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CAO Sells 1,204 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.41. 974,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,932. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

