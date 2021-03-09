Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) VP Sells 449 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $15,836.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $226,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.41. 974,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 50,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.