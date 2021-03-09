Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,668.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.83. The stock had a trading volume of 321,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $166.40.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

