Insider Selling: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 926,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,732. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

