Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells 1,953 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HES stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.50. 2,811,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,351. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after acquiring an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.