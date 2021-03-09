Insider Selling: Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO Sells 1,882 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $43,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HESM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 190,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.4471 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 149.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

