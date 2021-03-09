Insider Selling: Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO Sells 1,882 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $43,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:HESM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 190,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $23.60.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
