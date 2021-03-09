Insider Selling: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President Sells 10,400 Shares of Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President James D. Neff sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $197,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $856.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.81.
Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
About Horizon Bancorp
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.
Featured Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.