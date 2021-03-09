Insider Selling: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CFO Sells 11,375 Shares of Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $70,866.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,656.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 31,337 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $195,542.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 1,173,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,278. The company has a market cap of $814.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after acquiring an additional 888,130 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 811,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 615,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

