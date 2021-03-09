Insider Selling: HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) insider Paul Rogan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$19.35 ($13.82), for a total transaction of A$19,350.00 ($13,821.43).

The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$10.40.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. HUB24’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and operates HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

