Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vicente Reynal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60.

NYSE IR traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. 2,214,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,808. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after acquiring an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,150 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after acquiring an additional 691,709 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.