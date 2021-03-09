Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,521,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,664,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,101,744.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $1,474,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $3,035,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $1,628,190.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,501,596.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $2,727,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $918,720.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $974,016.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $983,808.00.

Shares of IBKR traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

