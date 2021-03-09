Insider Selling: Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Sells 11,315 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 11,315 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £31,455.70 ($41,097.07).

LON:JUP opened at GBX 279.80 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 292.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254.89 ($3.33).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

