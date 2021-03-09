Insider Selling: Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director Sells 19,550,000 Shares of Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. 2,826,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,611. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.72.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after acquiring an additional 77,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.