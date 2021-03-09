Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Senior Officer Sells 12,600 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,837,721.60.

Joseph Charles Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of TSE:NOA traded down C$0.37 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.01. 183,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$432.05 million and a PE ratio of 9.48. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.69.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

