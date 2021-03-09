Insider Selling: ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) EVP Sells 5,441 Shares of Stock

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ORBCOMM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,882. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORBC. TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

